Davido Reacts To Arrest Claims, To Take Legal Action

Advertisement

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has debunked reports that he was arrested after his show in Kenya.

In a statement released on his official X account on Tuesday, Davido debunked the rumour, stating that he has never been arrested and described the reports as untrue.

Naija News reports that he disclosed that he completed his show in Uganda and Kenya and had since returned to Nigeria.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner further disclosed that he will seek legal recourse against the media platform from which the fake news emanated.

Advertisement

The statement by Davido read, “Fam, it has come to my attention that false reports regarding an arrest circulated online on April 1st, which has since led to a barrage of calls. I want to assure my fans that these re- ports are entirely untrue. I successfully completed my scheduled shows in Uganda and Kenya and have since re- turned home to Nigeria.

“I’d also like to note that I have never been arrested by anyone in any country for any crime in the world. Not my home Nigeria, my home America, or any of the hundreds of countries I’ve made home throughout my career.

“I find the fabrication of allegations of such international crimes extremely irresponsible, regardless of the light of ‘April Fools’, and my lawyer is seeking legal recourse against the media parties responsible for generating this misinformation.”

Advertisement

Earlier reports suggested that Davido was arrested after his show in Kenya last week.

The report, which was later passed as an ‘April Fool’ prank, suggested that Davido and his seven crew members were held at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) following a search on his private jet, where narcotic drugs were found.