I Love The Chaos I’m Causing In The Music Industry – Davido

Grammy-nominated singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has claimed that the Nigerian music industry has never been peaceful since he joined.

Naija News reports that Davido made this known in a post via his X handle on Sunday.

The singer added that he loves the chaos happening in the music industry since he joined.

He wrote, “Since I came in the game dem never get peace .. I love it ! Make I find somewhere with beach go relax.”

Meanwhile, Davido has boldly claimed that his family is responsible for distributing electricity to many Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Davido made this known while speaking on an American podcast, ‘Business Untitled.’

Davido spoke about his family business, personal investments, and plans to open a restaurant for his wife, Chioma.

According to the ‘Unavailable’ crooner, his family owns four power plants, which significantly contribute to Nigeria’s energy supply.

He said, “I once tried to go into cryptocurrency because Nigeria is big on crypto. Apart from that, me and my family have like four power plants worth a lot of money. We distribute energy to most of Nigeria.

My wife is into culinary. We are trying to start a restaurant for her. But my main business is what I love; my music.”