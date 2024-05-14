Nigerian Skit Maker Shot Dead In Abuja

Advertisement

Nigerian skit maker, identified as Chidike Emmanuel, has been reportedly shot dead in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naija News learnt that Emmanuel was preparing for a production when he was shot dead in the Mpape area of Abuja.

According to Daily Trust, a netizen identified as Loveline Imaobong had raised the alarm about the content creator’s death in a post via social media.

She revealed that the victim’s body was found lifeless in a mortuary.

Advertisement

Imaobong wrote, “The guy in the picture is lying lifeless in the mortuary, he was attacked. Any lead to his family members would be appreciated. They should please go to Mpape’s new police station, Berger Quarry. Please repost till it gets to them.”

While the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, is yet to comment on the incident, close friends of the deceased have taken to the microblogging platform to pay tribute and demand justice for the skit maker using the hashtag #Justiceforchidi.

In other news, the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested popular Nigerian singer, Portable.

Advertisement

Naija News understands the singer was arrested for failing to pay the balance of a G-Wagon car he purchased from a vehicle dealer.

Portable was said to have purchased the vehicle worth N27m, paid only N13m, and refused to pay the N14m balance despite the car dealer’s efforts to get him to pay the balance.

According to Punch, whenever the car dealer contacted him to pay the balance, he usually claimed that the vehicle was bad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frustrated by the efforts to get Portable to pay the balance, the car dealer was said to have reported the matter to the police and policemen detailed to investigate the case arrested Portable.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that Portable had been arrested.