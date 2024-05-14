Video: Watch Moment Portable Jumped Gate To Escape Police Arrest

Advertisement

A video showing the moment Nigerian controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, attempted to escape arrest but was eventually caught by the police has emerged online.

Naija News reported that the singer was arrested for failing to pay the balance of a G-Wagon car he purchased from a vehicle dealer.

Portable was said to have purchased the vehicle worth N27m, paid only N13m, and refused to pay the N14m balance despite the car dealer’s efforts to get him to pay the balance.

According to Punch, whenever the car dealer contacted him to pay the balance, he usually claimed that the vehicle was bad.

Frustrated by the efforts to get Portable to pay the balance, the car dealer was said to have reported the matter to the police, and policemen who were detailed to investigate the case arrested Portable.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that Portable had been arrested.

In the video making rounds online, Portable and the Police were seen in front of the gate before putting up a drama of evading arrest.

During the arrest, the singer jumped a gate, but the police ran after him and was caught.

See the video below.