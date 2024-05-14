Photo: Aregbesola ‘Dissociates’ From APC, Tinubu As Campaign Office Wears New Look

Advertisement

Former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has removed all materials associated with the All Progressives Congress, APC, from his campaign office.

Naija News learnt that the campaign office is domiciled inside the four-storey building at Ayinke Towers, rechristened Oranmiyan House, and located along the Gbongan-Ibadan road in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The highrise building served as Aregbesola’s campaign office and later the office of The Osun Progressives, TOP, before its dissolution in 2022.

According to Daily Post, the white-coloured building that had previously worn the colours of APC and had several poles bearing flags of the party and national flags adorning its frontage had been given a distinctly new look.

Also, the gigantic photos of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor and later APC National Chairman Bisi Akande, and ex-President Muhammadu Buhari that formerly adorned the building have been removed.

The APC materials have been replaced with large-size images of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the late Chief Bola Ige and the former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola’s picture, inserted in the middle.

The huge inscription of the APC logo was reportedly replaced with that of the Omoluabi Progressive Caucus, with the same remodelling carried out at Aregbesola’s campaign office in his Ilesa hometown.

This development comes amidst preparations being set in motion for the 2026 gubernatorial election in the state.

Speaking on the latest development, a member of the Omoluabi Progressive Caucus in Ilesa, Kazeem Olanrewaju, in an interview with the aforementioned publication, said they are trying to return to the progressive ideas that led to the creation of the APC.

Olanrewaju stated that Tinubu and Akande have derailed from the progressive idea, stressing that the President had no achievement in the last one year of ruling the country.

He assured that the APC logos and banners would be brought back at a later time.

He said, “Tinubu and Akande have both derailed from the progressive ideas, saying the progressive politics which started with Awolowo and Bola Ige, is not about power, but about impacting lives.

“No achievement in a year of running Nigeria. What is progressive about running Nigeria for a year without achievement.”

“We will bring back banners later.”