Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 22nd October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 22nd October, 2026.

The G-100 opposition coalition has said that its strategic engagements are progressing rapidly.

It stated that it has intensified efforts to produce a consensus candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election, inaugurating key committees to solidify its negotiations.

Naija News reports that the National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Sadiq Gombe, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the coalition’s Legal and Media Committees.

Participating parties include the SDP, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Prominent presidential hopefuls under consideration include Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Donald Duke, and Adewale Adebayo. Gombe noted that direct talks between party leaders and the aspirants are underway, with major breakthroughs expected before the end of the year.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other Northern presidential aspirants to step down from the 2027 race.

Akume argued that the aspiration of the northern politicians contradicts the North-South power rotation arrangement.

He said the North completed eight years with former President Muhammadu Buhari before President Bola Tinubu took office in 2023, and the South must also be allowed to complete its eight years.

He warned that anything contrary could undermine national cohesion, fairness and democratic stability.

Naija News reports that Akume made the claim on Wednesday when he received a delegation of the Order of the Knights of St. Mulumba (KSM), Nigeria, led by its Supreme Knight, Sir Steve Adehi.

According to a statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations, SGF Office, Chris Ugwuegbulam, Akume said the principle of power rotation, which emerged from consultations among political leaders ahead of the return to democratic rule in 1999, remained critical to ensuring equitable access to the presidency and sustaining mutual trust among Nigeria’s diverse regions.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has called on members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the FCT to support President Bola Tinubu and candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Wike promised that all the logistics needed for the campaign will be provided for them.

Naija News reports that the Minsiter made the call at a political stakeholders forum in Abuja on Wednesday.

He also told those at the gathering to support Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda and Dr John Gabaya to win elections.

President Bola Tinubu has said his political differences with former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, will not affect the relationship between them as the former minister marks his 70th birthday.

Tinubu said this in a birthday message released on Wednesday by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, in which he celebrated Kwankwaso’s contributions to Nigerian politics and recalled their long-standing relationship, Naija News reports.

The president noted that their political journey began in 1992 when Kwankwaso was a member of the House of Representatives, while he served in the Senate.

According to Tinubu, their relationship continued in 1999 when both men became governors of their respective states.

The president praised Kwankwaso for his contributions to Kano State and Nigeria, describing him as an influential figure who has played important roles in the country’s political development.

He highlighted Kwankwaso’s time as a two-term governor of Kano State, Minister of Defence, senator and presidential candidate.

Tinubu acknowledged that both men are currently in different political parties and are competing on separate platforms ahead of the January 2027 election.

The immediate past chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Sheikh Abdullahi Saleh Pakistan, has warned that denying President Bola Tinubu second term could trigger a political crisis in the country.

Naija News reports that Pakistan gave the warning while addressing youth groups at his residence in Kano.

He argued that Tinubu should be allowed to complete his second term to ensure a smooth power rotation between the north and south.

He claimed that insecurity began under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also warned that Tinubu should not be opposed simply because of the region he comes from.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s government of failing to account for the ₦10 billion approved for Ebola preparedness.

Naija News reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) flag bearer raised the alarm in a statement by his spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu.

He stated that the first confirmed case of Ebola in Nigeria has exposed the lack of preparedness of the federal government to handle the situation.

Popular Nigerian streamer Peller has advised Yoruba and Igbo people to consider marrying partners from other ethnic groups rather than limiting their choices to people from their own backgrounds.

Naija News reports that the entertainer, during a TikTok livestream, argued that intertribal relationships could offer a different experience.

According to Peller, Yoruba people who choose to marry fellow Yoruba people and Igbo people who prefer partners from their own tribe could be missing out on the benefits of relationships with people from different cultural backgrounds.

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has appointed former Big Brother Naija housemate Munirat Antoinette Lecky, popularly known as Anto Lecky, as his Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Creative Economy.

Naija News reports that Lecky announced her appointment in a post on Instagram, where she expressed gratitude to the governor for giving her another opportunity to serve Edo State and Nigeria.

She described the appointment as an opportunity to contribute to the development of her state and the country in a new capacity.

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of encouragement to Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after the Georgian international suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the club’s Champions League clash against Barcelona.

Naija News reports that the 25-year-old injured his right knee during the encounter, with PSG confirming that he would undergo surgery in the coming days. The injury is expected to keep him out of action for several months.

Ronaldo, who has been Kvaratskhelia’s childhood idol, urged the winger to remain confident and determined as he prepares for surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shared the Portuguese forward’s message on 𝕏 on Wednesday.

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has praised manager Andoni Iraola for restoring confidence within the squad and improving the team’s performances after a difficult previous season.

Iraola has recorded seven wins, three draws and one defeat in his first 11 matches across all competitions. His latest victory came on Tuesday when Liverpool fought back to beat Villarreal 4-3 in a thrilling UEFA Champions League encounter at Anfield.

Mac Allister played a key role in the comeback, scoring twice after Iraola deployed him in a more advanced midfield position. The Argentina international believes the manager has addressed problems within the dressing room and helped the players regain their confidence.

Naija News reports that Iraola took charge in June, replacing Arne Slot, who led Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first season during the 2024/25 campaign. However, Slot struggled to maintain that standard in the 2025/26 season, prompting the club to change managers.