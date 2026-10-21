God Forbid, I Can’t Marry A Yoruba Girl – Peller

Popular Nigerian streamer Peller has advised Yoruba and Igbo people to consider marrying partners from other ethnic groups rather than limiting their choices to people from their own backgrounds.

Naija News reports that the entertainer, during a TikTok livestream, argued that intertribal relationships could offer a different experience.

According to Peller, Yoruba people who choose to marry fellow Yoruba people and Igbo people who prefer partners from their own tribe could be missing out on the benefits of relationships with people from different cultural backgrounds.

“If you are a Yoruba and want to marry a Yoruba in 2026, bro, your life is finish. And if you are Igbo, you want to marry Igbo, your life is finish,” Peller said.

“Wetin me, I be Yoruba, you be Yoruba. Wetin I know for Yoruba, you know am. And I go just let you know, bro, where I get sense reach for Yoruba, you get sense reach there. You fit even do pass me,” he stated.

“Me, wey go marry my Benin girl, na no know say I get wetin I dey think. I no fit marry my Yoruba girl, God forbid,” he added.

“If dem tell us say I pay now, you can plus one, bro, I no go still even marry my Yoruba girl. Na fact I dey tell you,” he said.

“My daddy is a Yoruba, my mommy is a Yoruba. See my life outside o,” Peller remarked.