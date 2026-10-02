Our Marriage Is Not Even Up To Four Months, You Will Sleep In Prison – Jarvis Threatens To Sue Peller

Nigerian social media personality Jarvis has threatened to take legal action against her husband, Peller, following an alleged disagreement over his plan to marry another woman.

Naija News reports that in a video posted on her Snapchat page, Jarvis questioned why the matter was being raised only a few months after their marriage.

She said Peller had presented himself as a Muslim and told her that any woman he would marry as a second wife would also be a Muslim.

Jarvis maintained that the arrangement was different from what she understood before agreeing to marry Peller.

She also questioned why the issue of another wife had emerged so soon after their wedding.

During the heated exchange, she threatened to sue Peller and repeatedly stated that she would not accept what she described as a change from the understanding they had before getting married.

She said: “I will sue Peller. He’s telling me he’s a Muslim and that he will marry a Muslim girl. Our marriage is not even up to four months, and he’s already threatening to get a second wife, and she must be a Muslim like him. This is not what you told me before I agreed to marry you.

“I will sue him. This is not what you promised. How many months into marriage? You are saying another thing. He told me he’s a Muslim. Me, I have Muslim background too. You too have Muslim background. I will sue him five years. If I don’t sue you, let me bend. You will sleep in prison. Muslim and you went to church. Me too as a Muslim girl can marry 10. You dey craze, commot for here.”