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I Chase People With Knife – Peller Reveals What Happens Whenever He Smokes, Drinks

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Nigerian Streamer, Peller
Nigerian Streamer, Peller

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, said he avoids smoking because he believes it makes him lose control and turn violent.
  • Peller said during a Tuesday night chat with Nigerian rapper, Ani Jeremiah, also known as Jeriq, that he once chased people with a knife after drinking cocktails.
  • Peller said people around him warned him never to smoke again, saying they already knew smoking could make him go crazy and act unpredictably.

Nigerian TikToker Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has revealed why he avoids smoking.

Naija News reports that the content creator spoke while linking up with Nigerian rapper Ani Jeremiah popularly known as Jeriq on Tuesday night.

During the conversation, Jeriq encouraged Peller to smoke, saying that it could help with inspiration.

However, Peller explained that he does not smoke because of how it could affect his behaviour.

He recalled that even after drinking cocktails, he had once become so aggressive that he chased people with a knife.

Peller said the experience made people around him advise him never to take up smoking, fearing that it could cause him to lose control.

He further explained that those close to him already knew that smoking could make him act unpredictably, which was why he had stayed away from it.

He said: “I no dey smoke, if I dey smoke, you no go fit be with me, I go kill you. They know say if I smoke I go crazy, right? Me wey drink, ehm, cocktail, I dey pursue people with knife, you know. I swear to God. Knife? Yes. So since then, they said I should never in my life smoke.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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