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I’m Not Promoting Any Presidential Candidate – Peller Reacts As Peter Obi Requests For Livestream 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Peller, Peter Obi
Peller, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian TikToker, Peller, said NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, reached out to him to plan a livestream session on his platform.
  • Peller said on a Wednesday night livestream that hosting Peter Obi should not be taken as an endorsement or a call for fans to vote.
  • Peller said he wants Peter Obi to appear for a livestream so his followers can ask questions, but he gave no date for the session.

Nigerian TikToker Peller has revealed that Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)  presidential candidate Peter Obi reached out to him to discuss plans for a livestream on his platform.

Naija News reports that Peller disclosed this while clarifying that his planned interaction with the former Anambra State governor should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any presidential candidate.

The content creator explained that Obi expressed interest in having a livestream session with him, although he did not provide further details about when the proposed session would take place.

Peller also distanced himself from political campaigns, stating that his decision to host Obi would not amount to asking his followers or fans to vote for the politician.

According to the streamer, his interest is simply to have Obi appear on his platform for a livestream and for fans to ask their questions .

He said during a livestream on Wednesday night: “ I woke up this morning smiling. Peter Obi reached out to me that he want to do a livestream with me. Before you people get the wrong idea, I’m not promoting any Presidential Candidate, and I’m not asking you to vote for Peter Obi. I just want to stream with him on my platform.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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