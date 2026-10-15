I’m Not Promoting Any Presidential Candidate – Peller Reacts As Peter Obi Requests For Livestream 

Nigerian TikToker Peller has revealed that Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi reached out to him to discuss plans for a livestream on his platform.

Naija News reports that Peller disclosed this while clarifying that his planned interaction with the former Anambra State governor should not be interpreted as an endorsement of any presidential candidate.

The content creator explained that Obi expressed interest in having a livestream session with him, although he did not provide further details about when the proposed session would take place.

Peller also distanced himself from political campaigns, stating that his decision to host Obi would not amount to asking his followers or fans to vote for the politician.

According to the streamer, his interest is simply to have Obi appear on his platform for a livestream and for fans to ask their questions .

He said during a livestream on Wednesday night: “ I woke up this morning smiling. Peter Obi reached out to me that he want to do a livestream with me. Before you people get the wrong idea, I’m not promoting any Presidential Candidate, and I’m not asking you to vote for Peter Obi. I just want to stream with him on my platform.”