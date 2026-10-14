How My Wife Reacted After Catching Me M@sturbating In Barbados – Peller

Nigerian TikTok personality Peller has revealed how his partner, Jarvis, caught him masturbating while they were in Barbados.

Naija News reports that the content creator made the revelation during a TikTok livestream.

Peller explained that he would rather satisfy his sexual urges through masturbation than engage in infidelity.

He recounted an incident in Barbados when Jarvis caught him masturbating, saying he was shocked when she discovered what he was doing.

According to him, Jarvis questioned why he had not approached her when he felt sexually aroused.

In response, Peller told her that a doctor had advised them to abstain from sexual intercourse temporarily.

He explained that he had chosen to respect both his partner and the medical advice.

He said, “For me to cheat, I will just soapy. My wife, Jarvis, caught me soapying in Barbados, and I was shocked. She said I didn’t come to her when I was horny, so I told her the doctor said we shouldn’t have s£x for the time being. I respected her and the doctor.”

“Soapy” is a Nigerian slang term for masturbation, which involves sexually stimulating oneself for pleasure.

The revelation comes days after Peller and Jarvis announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared the pregnancy news on October 8 through a joint Instagram announcement featuring photographs from a maternity photoshoot in which Jarvis displayed her baby bump.