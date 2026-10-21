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Okpebholo Appoints Former BBNaija Housemate Anto Lecky As Special Adviser On Tourism 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Anto Lecky
Anto Lecky

Key Takeaways

  • Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has appointed former Big Brother Naija housemate Anto Lecky as Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Creative Economy.
  • Lecky announced her appointment on Instagram, thanking Okpebholo for another opportunity to serve Edo State and Nigeria in a new capacity.
  • Lecky said returned Benin bronzes, museums due to open soon and a growing entertainment industry offered opportunities for Edo State’s tourism and creative economy.

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has appointed former Big Brother Naija housemate Munirat Antoinette Lecky, popularly known as Anto Lecky, as his Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Creative Economy.

Naija News reports that Lecky announced her appointment in a post on Instagram, where she expressed gratitude to the governor for giving her another opportunity to serve Edo State and Nigeria.

She described the appointment as an opportunity to contribute to the development of her state and the country in a new capacity.

In her message, Lecky said, “I thank His Excellency Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Executive Governor of Edo State, for the opportunity to serve him, my state and my country again in another capacity to serve as his Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Creative Economy.

With the return of many stolen Benin Bronze, soon-to-be opened museums, and an ever-growing entertainment industry, there is no better time for Edo State to be on the forefront of tourism and the creative economy in Nigeria and the world,” she said.

With the return of many stolen Benin Bronze, soon-to-be opened museums, and an ever-growing entertainment industry, there is no better time for Edo State to be on the forefront of tourism and the creative economy in Nigeria and the world,” she said.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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