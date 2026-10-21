Ogogo’s Daughters Announce Next Plan After Father’s Death

The daughters of late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, have announced plans to begin their own careers in the Nigerian film industry as they seek to preserve their father’s legacy.

Naija News reports that the sisters, Lima Olamide Taiwo and Shakira Taiwo, popularly called Kira Ogogo, disclosed their decision in a statement on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

She expressed appreciation to Nigerians, friends, family members and entertainment industry figures who supported them following the death of their father.

Lima, who spoke on behalf of the family, thanked everyone who reached out to them and stood by them during their period of mourning.

She also acknowledged the support received from several prominent personalities, including Honourable Tayo Ayinde, Nigeria’s First Lady, the Ogun State governor, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, and the Olu of Ilaro.

According to her, the family remained grateful to everyone who showed them love and offered assistance during the difficult period.

Lima explained that movie lovers would have the opportunity to see aspects of their late father’s legacy through Kira’s work as she begins her journey in the entertainment industry.

She said: “On behalf of my family and I, we want to say thank you very much to everybody who stood by us. We are going to start seeing Ogogo through my sister Kira Ogogo. We are coming to the industry and we are here to stay.”