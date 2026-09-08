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Ogogo Would Have Been Appointed As Special Adviser On Tourism And Culture – Yayi

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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APC Chieftain, Yayi and Late Nollywood Actor, Ogogo
APC Chieftain, Yayi and Late Nollywood Actor, Ogogo

Key Takeaways

  • APC governorship candidate in Ogun State, Senator Solomon Adeola (Yayi), said late Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan (Ogogo), would have been his Special Adviser on Tourism and Culture.
  • Senator Yayi spoke on Tuesday during a condolence visit to Ogogo’s family in Ilaro, Ogun State, praising his acting, culture work and Yoruba heritage preservation.
  • Ogogo died on August 23, 2026, aged 66, after battling stage-four cancer, ending Yayi’s plan to include him as a cabinet-level adviser.

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Senator Solomon Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, has said the late veteran Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, would have been appointed as his Special Adviser on Tourism and Culture if he wins the governorship position in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Yayi made this known on Tuesday during a condolence visit to the late actor’s family in Ilaro, Ogun State.

While describing Ogogo as an elder brother, Senator Yayi praised the late thespian’s contributions to acting, culture and the preservation of Yoruba heritage.

Yayi said he had already planned to make Ogogo a member of his cabinet because of his experience and knowledge of the state’s cultural heritage.

He said, “I told God that if it is destined for me to be governor, my elder brother Ogogo will be my Special Adviser on Tourism and Culture. My plan was he will be a Special Adviser that is a cabinet member. I kept it on my chest; I was walking with it I believed God will do.

“And the reasons are not far-fetched. He is good at what he does as an actor, a traditional person, as a cultural person. What else do I want? Man proposes, God disposes.”

Recall that Ogogo died on August 23, 2026, aged 66, after battling stage-four cancer.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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