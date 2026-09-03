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Ogogo Wanted To Meet My Second Daughter – Kira

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Nollywood actor Ogogo and daughter Kira Taiwo
Nollywood actor Ogogo and daughter Kira Taiwo

Key Takeaways

  • Kira Taiwo said she is heartbroken over the death of her father, late veteran Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, and can no longer hug him.
  • In an Instagram tribute on Thursday, Kira Taiwo, who is expecting her second child, said she wished Ogogo lived longer to meet her second baby.
  • Kira Taiwo also shared a July 26 private chat where Ogogo urged her not to cry, saying her and her sisters’ smiles made him strong.

Kira Taiwo, daughter of late veteran Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has spoken about the emotional toll of losing her father, saying she had hoped he would live long enough to meet her second child.

In a tribute shared on Instagram on Thursday, Kira described her father as “the best” and lamented that she could no longer embrace him.

She wrote, “My daddy. THE BEST. I can’t even get a hug anymore… This is what heartbreak means, mehn.”

Kira, who is expecting her second child, said one of the painful realities of her father’s death was knowing that he would not get the opportunity to meet the baby.

She said she had desperately wished for more time with the veteran actor before his passing.

Kira further stated, “I love you, Daddy, but I just wanted more time, more time, more timeeee to meet my second baby. Thank you ooo TAIYE.”

Days before her latest tribute, Kira had shared a private conversation with her father in which he encouraged her to remain strong despite concerns about his condition.

In the exchange dated July 26, Ogogo told his daughter that seeing her and her sisters happy gave him strength.

“How are you? I heard you are crying. Seeing you and your sisters smile is making me strong. If you cry, it will make me sad, and I will start to think,” he told her.

The actor then reassured his daughter and urged her not to allow her emotions to overwhelm her.

“Be strong. I am strong… don’t cry, my princess,” he added.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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