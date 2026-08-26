Yinka Quadri Reveals Ogogo’s Final Words To Him Before Death

Veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri has revealed that his long-term friend and colleague, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, told him he wouldn’t die when he visited him in the hospital shortly before his death.

Quadri revealed that it was their final communication when he visited his friend in the hospital.

Naija News reports that Quadri revealed the final words in a post on his social media account, where he paid tribute to his late friend.

He said he could not hold back his tears when he saw Ogogo lying on his sick bed, but the late actor reassured him that nothing bad would happen to him.

According to Quadri, Ogogo looked at him and said, ‘Yinka, don’t cry. Nothing bad will happen to me.’

Quadri said he responded, ‘Yes, Amen.’

Despite the passing, Quadri said he is grateful for Ogogo’s life as the actor didn’t have to pass through prolonged struggle, which may have left his family and loved ones seeking financial help.

“I thank God for the beautiful life you lived, my bosom friend, Taiwo Hassan Ogogo. I thank God that you did not have to go through a prolonged struggle that would have left us constantly seeking financial assistance to care for you. May the Almighty forgive your shortcomings,” he said.

Quadri said when he last saw Ogogo on his sick bed in the hospital, he knew his friend didn’t want to die.

“I will never forget the last time I saw you at the hospital. You were lying on your sick bed, and when I saw you, I could not hold back my tears. You looked at me and said, ‘Yinka, don’t cry. Nothing bad will happen to me.’ I responded, ‘Yes, Amen.’ Deep down, I know this was not your wish to leave us so soon,” he said.

Quadri further revealed that his friendship with Ogogo began in 1984 and despite several attempts by some people to put them asunder, their friendship waxed stronger.

“We have known each other since 1984 and with time, our friendship grew beyond ordinary. Many people tried to create a distance between us but God never allowed it. Neither of us ever went to the public to speak against the other. Whenever people heard rumours that we were fighting, they were only guessing. They never heard it from us,” he said.

He lamented that Ogogo’s death has left a vacuum in him that can’t be filled.

“Your departure has left a space that words cannot fill but I will forever cherish the memories we shared, the laughter, the journeys, the movie locations, the disagreements we overcame and the countless moments that made our friendship special. You may have left this world but you will never leave my heart,” he said.

Naija News recalls that Ogogo died on Sunday, August 23, 2026, at the age of 66 after battling stage-four cancer.

He was subsequently buried in his hometown, Ilaro, Ogun State, on Monday, August 24, in accordance with Islamic rites.