She Never Fought Them – Yinka Quadri Reveals How Wife Handled His Affairs With Actresses

Veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri has disclosed that his wife was aware of his relationships with some actresses in the movie industry and treated the women warmly.

Naija News reports that the actor made this revelation during an appearance on the Africanalist Podcast.

Quadri explained that some of the actresses he dated eventually became friends with his wife.

He said their relationship sometimes became so close that the women would discuss his alleged affairs with other actresses in the entertainment industry with his wife.

According to the actor, some of the women would approach his wife to share information about his relationships with other female colleagues, even though they were also romantically involved with him.

He said: “It got to a stage, I won’t mention the ladies’ names in the industry. They would become friends with my wife and start giving gossip to my wife that I am dating so so so in the industry.

“And there were some of them that we were dating who went home out of jealousy. Meanwhile, my wife would say she was aware already and she doesn’t fight them cause of that.

“Sometimes when production ends late, they would sleep in my house. And that my wife is aware I am dating them, she would still feed them and everything.”