Senator Yayi Flew In Doctors From India But Everything Changed’ – Friend Of Late Ogogo Reveals

A close friend of late veteran Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan, better known as Ogogo, Azeez “Olu Ogogo” Onifade, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State, Solomon Ademola, better known as Yayi, flew in specialists from India to treat the late movie star.

Naija News reports that Onifade, in an interview with City People, said Ogogo was gradually recuperating before everything changed five days before his demise.

Onifade, who was friends with the actor for 25 years, also revealed how persistent chest pain led to the discovery that he had stage-four cancer.

According to him, the diagnosis followed visits to several hospitals after the pain failed to subside.

He said, “The following morning, he said the pain was still there, so we drove from Ilaro to Apena Hospital in Ebute-Metta, Lagos. The doctor observed him and conducted a series of tests. He also gave some injections to reduce the pain.

“Later, he was even referred to another hospital, where we met one of our sisters from Ilaro, Mutiat. They did all they could, but we were later referred to LASUTH. That was where they later told us he had cancer. We felt so bad.

“It was Aunty Mutiat who called the king immediately, and the king informed Senator Yayi.”

Onifade said Senator Yayi suggested that Ogogo be taken to India for treatment, but delays in obtaining a visa stalled the proposed journey.

He added that the senator later arranged for a doctor to travel from India to Nigeria to participate in the actor’s treatment.

He stated, “Senator Yayi flew in a doctor from India. The doctor suggested we move him to another hospital, so that same night, we took him to St Nicholas Hospital on Lagos Island, and they started treatment immediately.

“They brought in several specialists, and the treatment was going on fine. He was eating little by little until five days before his death, when everything changed.

“We thank God because I believe God made death easy for him. He didn’t allow him to go through much pain before taking him, probably because of his good deeds.”