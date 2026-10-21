Singer Omah Lay Rushed To Hospital In US

Nigerian singer, Omah Stanley Didia, better known as Omah Lay, was reportedly rushed to a hospital in the United States.

Naija News learnt that the ‘Holy Ghost’ singer was hospitalized after sustaining a leg injury while performing an acrobatic stunt during rehearsals.

The incident was said to have occurred in Los Angeles, California.

In a viral photo online, the singer is seen lying on the floor with his left leg wrapped as medical personnel surround and attend to him.

A video also showed the singer, who is currently on his ‘Clarity of Mind’ world tour, on a stretcher being carried inside an ambulance for medical attention.

At the time of filing this report, neither Omah Lay nor his management has released any update on his condition.

Meanwhile, Omah Lay, recently revealed that he is no longer putting pressure on himself to stop smoking after several attempts to break the habit.

The Afrobeats star made this known during a podcast conversation with DJ Dan.

During the interview, he opened up about his experience with smoking and his difficulty quitting.

Omah Lay explained that he had made several efforts to stop smoking but repeatedly struggled to stay away from it.

After those attempts, he said he has decided to accept that smoking is currently part of his lifestyle rather than continue forcing himself to quit.