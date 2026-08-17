I’m Going To Just Die One Day – Omah Lay Opens Up On Smoking Habits 

Nigerian singer Omah Stanley Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has revealed that he is no longer putting pressure on himself to stop smoking after several attempts to break the habit.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeats star made this known during a podcast conversation with DJ Dan.

During the interview, he opened up about his experience with smoking and his difficulty quitting.

Omah Lay explained that he had made several efforts to stop smoking but repeatedly struggled to stay away from it.

After those attempts, he said he has decided to accept that smoking is currently part of his lifestyle rather than continue forcing himself to quit.

He said: “I love smoking a lot. I tried to stop, I forced myself but I can’t. Honestly bro, life is just one. I am going to just die one day. We are all going to die one day. So what’s the essence of forcing myself to stop smoking?

“I just want to be at peace and smoke my weed. And the fact that it is illegal in Nigeria, it gives me artificial happiness and a sense of rebellion. This is it. This is my life. I will just live it. I will enjoy every single thing that I have.”