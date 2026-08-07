‘I Wondered If We Were Doing Same Music’ – Flavour Recounts Being Kicked Off Stage For P-Square

Nigerian singer, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour Nabania, has recalled being chased off stage during the early days of his career so that now-defunct P-Square could perform.

Naija News reports that Flavour, during an interview on the World Wide podcast, said he was performing at a club when the manager told him to leave the stage to make way for P-Square.

The ‘Ada Ada’ crooner said the reception P-Square received from the crowd made him wonder if they were not doing the same music.

According to Flavour, the public humiliation did not discourage him, but motivated him to work harder and stay consistent.

He said, “I was performing one time when PSquare came in, and the manager of the place told me to leave the stage immediately.

“I switched off my mic and went and sat down somewhere. Ladies were screaming and cheering wildly the moment Paul of P-Square took the mic and began singing ‘Temptation.’

“I was wondering whether it is not the same music we are all doing because I have been performing there and the crowd had never cheered me that way.

“I didn’t let the experience discourage me. Instead, I took it as a motivation to work harder and now we are here.”