I Even Used Liquid Soap – Flavour Opens Up On Struggle With Masturbation 

Nigerian singer Flavour has spoken on a difficult period in his life when he struggled with masturbation for about two years before overcoming the habit.

He shared the experience during a live session on TikTok while chatting with friends, where he explained how the addiction started, the effect it had on him, and the steps he took before he finally stopped.

Naija News reports that during the live session, the singer said the problem began after he lost his virginity and later stopped seeing the woman involved.

Without a sexual partner at the time, he turned to masturbation.

He said the habit became worse after a friend introduced him to Mapouka dance videos from Congo, which made it more difficult for him to stop.

Flavour said the addiction lasted for around two years and affected his daily life.

He explained that he often felt embarrassed and uncomfortable around people, adding that it became difficult for him to interact freely with friends, even during normal activities such as watching football together.

He also admitted that at one point, he used liquid soap while dealing with the addiction.

The singer said he first looked for spiritual help by speaking with his mother’s pastor, who also worked in guidance and counselling.

He said the pastor advised him to observe a 21-day fast and pray regularly. Although he completed the exercise, he said the addiction returned only a few days later.

According to Flavour, he later discussed the issue with a bassist he worked with.

The musician believed the problem was connected to his age and the fact that he was not sexually active at the time.

He said the bassist took him to a brothel and paid for him to sleep with a woman.

Flavour said that after the incident, he started using part of the money he earned from playing musical instruments to visit brothels every week.

He claimed that the decision eventually helped him break free from the addiction and move on with his life.

“I was addicted to masturbation for two years. I even used liquid soap. I first sought help through a 21-day fast, but the addiction returned. I was later told the problem was linked to my youth and lack of regular sexual activity.

“A bassist took me to a brothel and paid for me to have sex with a woman. After that, I started spending the money I earned from playing musical instruments on weekly visits to brothels, and that eventually helped me overcome the addiction”, he stated.