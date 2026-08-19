‘I Didn’t Know The Girl Was With Him – Blaqbonez Reveals Cause Of Rift With Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper, Blaqbonez, has said his long-time feud with his colleague, Odumodublvck, is linked to an intimate relationship with a girl the singer was also dating.

Naija News recalls that Odumodublvck had always insisted that his rift with Blaqbonez is beyond music.

Responding to Blaqbonez’s diss song in June 2025, Odumodublvck, in a post via 𝕏, said, “You want to make it about studio. Na lie. We go meet again for the street. You know the level. This is not rap beef. Na me and you for this world.”

In an interview with media personality, Rufai Oseni, Blaqbonez said he was unaware that Odumodublvck was romantically involved with the girl.

He said, “Odumodu and I were with a girl at the same time but I didn’t know she was with him too around the same time we met.

“I didn’t know that the girl was with Odumodublvck. I don’t really know at what point Odumodublvck came into the picture. She called my manager that she’s going to destroy my career.

“Odumodublvck accused me on the phone of disturbing his babe. And I’m like how? Then I told him that I’m not disturbing your babe. We had a thing and she sent me a weird message and I just called her to know why she send me this message, but she didn’t pick my calls and I blocked her.

“We didn’t speak again. And then, we later spoke and I found out it was you. When I found out it was you, I didn’t speak with her again since then. I have avoided the girl.

“Odumodublvck sent me a message five minutes after the call that when last did I have intercourse with her. And I told him bro, I don’t know what she told you so I can’t answer this question and affect anything that you guys have.

“This is me trying to stay out of the drama. Odumodublvck now said then we’re enemies since you’re not telling me.”