They Want To Detain And Poison You – Odumodublvck Shares Vision Odumeje Saw About Him

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has revealed a warning that popular clergyman Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, also known as Odumeje, gave him after claiming to have seen a troubling vision about him.

Naija News reports that the rapper shared the revelation on his 𝕏 page while speaking about his faith and what he described as his battle against darkness.

According to Odumodublvck, Odumeje contacted him and told him that he had seen a vision in which some people wanted to detain and poison him.

The rapper said the warning did not make him afraid, adding that he believes he is protected by the blood of Christ.

Odumodublvck also said Odumeje told him not to worry because people would not understand what was happening.

He declared that victory was assured and expressed his faith that God is able to protect him from dark forces.

He wrote: “Odumeje called me. He said, “I saw in a vision that they wanted to detain you and poison you.” My God will never let me die. This is what it means to go against the world of darkness. Unfortunately, I am fortified with the blood of Christ. He said, “Do not worry, they will not understand.” Victory is assured. Amen.”