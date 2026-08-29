VIDEO: You Don’t Have Any Jurisdiction – Odumodublvck Clashes With Police Over Attempt To Arrest Him

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck reportedly had a confrontation with police officers during an event on Saturday morning after the officers attempted to take him into custody.

A video from the incident has surfaced online, showing the rapper questioning the officers over the reason for the arrest and refusing to leave the venue with them.

Naija News reports that one of the officers told Odumodublvck he had previously been invited to meet with the police and asked why he was unwilling to accompany them.

The officer also sought to know whether the rapper was resisting arrest.

“Invitation was sent to you, it’s okay. What I want to ask you now, are you resisting an arrest? If you’re not resisting an arrest, tell me why you are not following the police?”, the officer asked.

Odumodublvck, however, maintained that the matter had already been handled by his legal representatives.

He questioned the authority of the officers to take him away from the location and insisted that there was no reason for him to go with them.

“You don’t have any jurisdiction, that’s what you want to do. Don’t tell me to wait. My lawyers came to your office, I am not resisting arrest, it was attended to.It is illegal to take me from here, my brother. You’re telling me not to tweet, not to speak”, he said.

Watch video below: