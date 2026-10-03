What Won’t You Lie About? – Odumodublvck Blasts Blaqbonez

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has accused his former friend and collaborator, Blaqbonez, of giving inconsistent accounts of their relationship.

He said the truth would finally prevail over the allegations surrounding his controversial feud with Blaqbonez.

Naija News reports that Odumodublvck made the remark during an episode of the In Motion Podcast on YouTube, shared on Friday.

The two rappers, who were previously friends and collaborators, have been embroiled in a public dispute involving a woman, allegations of harassment and sexual abuse, and legal action.

Blaqbonez has denied the sexual-abuse allegations against him and challenged Odumodublvck to prove the claims in court.

Speaking during the podcast, Odumodublvck said, “He was lying. He was not consistent. They ask you one question, you say yes. You say no. You say my brain told me that.”

Odumodublvck also questioned Blaqbonez’s claim that the two were not friends, pointing to their history of collaboration.

“Shebi he said we’re not friends. That’s what he said. It’s not consistent. How would you say that we’re not friends? We’re not friends. But we have three songs together. I’ve come for your show,” he said.

The rapper then addressed the sexual-abuse allegation at the centre of the latest escalation of their feud, insisting that Blaqbonez did what he had been accused of doing.

“According to the evidence, he is. He did what he was accused of doing. He did everything,” Odumodublvck said.

He, however, said he would not disclosed all the details surrounding the allegation.

Despite the dispute, Odumodublvck said he believed the truth would eventually emerge.

“At the end of the day, when the right time comes, everybody will know the real truth. If somebody cannot even say, use his mouth and say we are friends. If you can even lie about a friendship that you and I had, what won’t you lie about?” he said.