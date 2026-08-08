Flavour Is Making Money Than Lots Of Artistes – Davido Reveals

Afrobeats superstar, Davido, has praised fellow Nigerian singer, Flavour, for choosing to focus on his career and business activities in Nigeria instead of following the growing trend of artistes travelling to the United States for tours and other opportunities.

Naija News reports that Davido made the comment while discussing Flavour’s career success in the Afropolitan podcast and the way the singer has built his wealth.

According to him, Flavour’s decision to remain active in Nigeria has shown that artistes can still make substantial money without constantly relocating or travelling abroad.

The singer used Flavour’s career as an example of why entertainers should not always copy popular trends.

He noted that every artiste has a different path to success and should be willing to make decisions based on what works best for them.

Davido explained that many Nigerian artistes are currently travelling around the United States in search of shows and other opportunities, but Flavour has taken a different approach by maintaining a strong presence in Nigeria.

He said Flavour’s strategy appears to be working financially, claiming that the singer is earning more money than many artistes who are currently touring America.

Davido also advised entertainers to think independently rather than simply doing what others are doing because it has become popular within the industry.

He said: “You don’t always have to follow what everybody else is doing. Flavour is in Nigeria making money than a lot of artistes that are touring in America.”