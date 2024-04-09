Chidi Mokeme Reveals The Only Thing That Makes 2baba Happy

Advertisement

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chidi Mokeme has penned a heartfelt message to Afrobeats superstar, 2baba.

Mokeme hailed him for his humility and kind heart.

He praised him for being a king who’s most comfortable showing up without his crown.

Addressing him as an embodiment of humility, he stated that since the first day they met in 042, 2baba has remained true to himself.

The thespian recalled how 2baba often told him that he just want to sing as it was the only thing that made him happy.

He reflected on the many special times they spent together in different parts of the world, which has reinforced his conviction and mastery.

Speaking via his social media account, Mokeme wrote, “A guy, my guy. A King Who’s Most Comfortable Showing Up Without His Crown.

“The Embodiment of Humility. Since that very first day we met in 042, all those thirty-something years ago, when we were running the town with “Two-Point Entertainment”, later “Two Can Play Entertainment”, hosting campus shows and gigs at Moore House & Forum Night Club, you have remained true to yourself.

“I remember clearly,…. “I just wan sing, I just want climb stage make I entertain the people. Na the only thing wey dey make me happy.” before you got on stage that night, and boy, did you demolish the stage. I knew you were born to do this. The many many many special times we have spent together since, in different parts of the world, have reinforced your conviction and mastery. And nobody hails me, in that special way that only you do

“So this post is just for me, myself and I, and all those to whom it may ‘kwansign’ to add well-deserved flowers to your garden. You Are A True Pathfinder! All Hail The King @official2baba. Love Eze Nnunu.”