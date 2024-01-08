Kemi Adetiba Left ‘A Stain In My Brain’, Made Me Cry The Whole Night – Nollywood Actor, Chidi Mokeme

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chidi Mokeme, has reminisced on a movie experience with talented Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, on her birthday.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post on Instagram, recounted how his relationship with Kemi began with just a simple tweet, and the latter responded.

Chidi said he had been a huge fan of the record-breaking director before their paths finally crossed.

Eulogising Kemi, the thespian said her energy in movie production is unmatched and working under her direction is a different ball game, adding that everyone who had worked under her can attest to her uncanny gift.

Also, speaking about an upcoming movie he featured, which Kemi Adetiba produced, Chidi Mokeme said he was left with a brain stain and could not separate himself from the character.

He wrote: “Kemi Adetiba: The Record Breaking Director Making Movie Magic – CNN ( Go and Verify) KING MAKER. Story Teller, Visual Trouble Maker, King Woman Bruce Lee of Visuals.

“Haven been a huge fan of your work, I remember when our paths first crossed. I mean truly crossed. It happened with a mutual wish, that first grew as a thought in the minds, then put out into the universe as a wish, first as a simple tweet, and then an immediate response and Insta-post. The forces and elements were immediately in agreement and alignment. But that was just the beginning…

“And then then there was TKAM. Our paths crossed, finally, in person. Knowing You Was Loving You. The Energy, That You Bring, So Effortlessly…. And Then Working Under Your Direction Was a totally different ball game. You Left A Stain In My Brain A Significant Emotional Event. That One Scene, when you got into my head, with your vision for the scene, and took me to depths I had long forgotten where possible. And I cried the whole night, unable to separate myself from Teacher’s Pain. I woke up the next day, with renewed respect for you.

“Is your head swelling? Abeg let it swell because everyone who has come under your direction, will attest to your uncanny gift to guide your actors to find the characters’s truth. You deserve all of the accolades you get today and so much more.

“Happy Birthday Director’s Wife @kemiadetiba You’re truly multitalented. And I have no doubt that between you and multitalented Director @oscarhemanackah the Oscar’s are not far behind. Have Fun And Enjoy Ur Moments . TEACHER IS COMING. EZE NNUNU”