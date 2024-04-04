‘My Wife Is Unbothered When Female Fans Flirt With Me’ – Nollywood Actor, Deyemi Okanlawon

Advertisement

Talented Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has revealed that his wife is tolerant and often feels unbothered when female fans flirt with him.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in a recent episode of the ‘Deep Dive’ podcast, which is hosted by comedian Teju Babyface.

According to him, his wife doesn’t even follow him on social media or question his relationship with female fans.

He said, “If look away was a person, that is my baby girl [my wife]. I remember one time I went out with friends and some lady tried to kiss me. Not once has my wife ever questioned me about female fans flirting with me.

Advertisement

“My wife has not being following me on social media for years. She has never followed me on social media.”

Speaking further, Deyemi said he never wanted to be an actor, stressing that he struggles to handle fame.

He added, “I don’t understand fame. I have never dreamt of being an actor. If certain things had happened the way I wanted it to happen, I would never have left the cooperate world.

Advertisement

“In 2019, I quit acting. Fame is nothing, impact is everything.”