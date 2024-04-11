‘The Fear Of Being Mocked Kept Me Silent’ – Nollywood Actor, Jamiu Azeez, Opens Op On Battle With Depression

Advertisement

Nollywood actor, Jamiu Azeez, has opened up on battling with depression for over two years over the downturn of his career and finances.

Naija News reports that the actor, in a post via his Instagram page, revealed he had suicidal thoughts because he felt lost and didn’t know who to confide in.

Azeez said the past two years have been a whirlwind for him, but he was afraid to seek help due to his fear of mockery.

He further expressed appreciation to his colleague, Toyin Abraham, who gave him relieved after a conversation with her.

He said, “Mummy Ire, @toyin_abraham, I know this might catch you off guard but I simply had to do this. You over looked the fact that we don’t really talk but you shown me so much love and gives me an assurance that everything is going to be fine.

“The past two years have been a whirlwind for me like I’ve been losing everything, even my Mind. Thoughts of suicide have been ringing in my head.

“The fear of being mocked kept me silent. Nothing seemed to work, and I felt lost, unsure of who to confide in.

“But the truth is, I grew tired of putting on a brave face and pretending to be okay.

“So, yesterday, I mustered the courage to reach out to @toyin_abraham and her response left me speechless. I feel compelled to express my deepest gratitude openly.

“I’ve prayed for her countless times but now I ask for your prayers too, please help me pray for @toyin_abraham and her family.”