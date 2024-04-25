‘I Stopped Going To Gym Because Of Heaven’ – Nollywood Actor, Williams Uchemba

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, has frowned at the indecent dressing of ladies at the public gym.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known in a post via his Instagram page.

According to Willilams, he decided to set up a gym at his home because he was distracted by scantily dressed ladies at the public gym.

The movie star stressed that the indecent dressing of ladies at the gym was becoming appalling, and he could no longer take it because he wants to make heaven.

Williams Uchemba further pleaded with ladies at the gym to “dress decently” to avoid leading men into temptation.

He said, “Ladies, should all the men stop coming to the gym? Because your indecent dressing is getting out of hand. It’s becoming appalling. I’m tired.

“Please, try and dress decently to the gym. There are men that are determined to make heaven, please don’t distract us. Everytime one comes to the gym, he is forced to see what he didn’t intend to see.

“You ladies have made up your mind to prevent Nigerian men from going to heaven but it won’t work because I’ve left the gym. I’ve set up a gym in my house because I cannot cope. I want to make heaven.”