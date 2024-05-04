Police React To Release Of Nigerian Singer Abducted In Delta State

The Delta State Police Command has disclosed that the security agency is unaware of the release of fast-rising Nigerian singer, Goodnews Emuemu, better known as Gnewzy.

Recall that Gnewzy, signed to Eric Many Records, was abducted on his way back from a show in the early hours of Monday, April 29, 2024.

Naija News reported that the artiste regained his freedom after six days in the kidnappers’ den.

In a statement on Saturday, the CEO of Eric Many Records, Dilly Umenyiora, said a ransom was paid for the artiste’s release.

According to him, Eric Many Records paid part of the ransom because the safety and security of his artists and personnel remain a top priority.

While commending the police’s efforts in securing Gnewzy’s release, Umenyoira acknowledged some irregularities in the handling of the situation.

He added that despite the payment of the ransom, the police response and support were minimal, leaving much to be desired in terms of efficiency and effectiveness.

Speaking with Naija News on Saturday, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, said the security operatives are unaware of Gwenzy’s release.

Edafa shunned other comments on the issue, saying, “We are not aware that Gwenzy has been released, and I can’t comment on any other issue for now.”