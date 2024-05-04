Singer Gnewzy Regains Freedom As Record Label Slams Heavy Accusation On Police (Video)

Nigerian artist signed to Eric Many Records, Gnewzy has regained his freedom from the captivity of kidnappers.

In a statement on Saturday, the CEO of Eric Many Records, Dilly Umenyiora, said Gnewzy was released after six days in the den of kidnappers.

Umenyiora said a ransom was paid for the artiste’s release, adding that Eric Many Records paid part of the ransom because the safety and security of his artists and personnel remain a top priority.

While commending the police’s efforts in securing Gnewzy’s release, Umenyoira acknowledged some irregularities in the handling of the situation.

He added that despite the payment of the ransom, the police response and support were minimal, leaving much to be desired in terms of efficiency and effectiveness.

He wrote: “We would like to provide further details regarding the recent kidnapping incident involving our artist Gnewzy who has now been released after 6 harrowing days in the den of kidnappers.

“During negotiations for Gnewzy’s release, part of the ransom was paid by Eric Many Records, which is owned by Dilly Umenyiora.

“While we are grateful for the efforts of the police in securing Gnewzy’s release, we must acknowledge that there were some irregularities in the handling of the situation. Despite the payment of the ransom, the police response and support were minimal, leaving much to be desired in terms of efficiency and effectiveness.

“Eric Many Records would like to express our gratitude to the officers who diligently played their part. However, we believe that more could have been done to expedite the process and ensure the safety of Gnewzy, who is now receiving medical care and recuperating from his ordeal.

“We are committed to working with the relevant authorities to address these issues and improve the response to such incidents in the future. The safety and security of our artists and personnel remain our top priority, and we will continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard their well-being.

“We appreciate the continued support and concern from the public, and we assure you that we will keep you updated on any further developments.”

See the video below.