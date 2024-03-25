‘I Was Always Afraid’ – Kanayo O Kanayo Reacts To Amaechi Muonagor’s Death Report

Veteran Nollywood actor turned politician, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, has taken to social media to confirm and mourn the demise of his friend and colleague Amaechi Muonagor.

Naija News reports that Amaechi Muonagor died over the weekend.

Amid mixed reactions over the veteran actor’s death, Kanayo took to his Instagram platform on Monday to recall his moments with Muonagor on movie sets.

Reminiscing about their times together, Kanayo described how he would often express fear whenever Muonagor performed an acrobatic somersault, which he accomplished very well despite his age and size.

Kanayo recalls Muonagor’s role in breathing life into the set and diligently preserving their cultural essence.

Additionally, he prayed that the deceased find rest as he believed that God understands the reasons behind his demise during this particular time.

“Iyi, I was always afraid whenever you did your acrobatic somersault. It was indeed outstanding despite your weight. You would always say. Nwokem, o taa, meaning, you grew up doing it.

“On set, there was no dull moment as you did your best to preserve our Igbo culture. God knows why he called you now. Good night dear brother. RIP,” Kanayo O Kanayo wrote.