Ondo Monarch, Olojoda Dies Eleven Months After Assuming Stool

The revered Olojoda of Oda, in the Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Julius Ajayi Adewumi Omomo, has passed away at the age of 83.

Naija News reports that palace officials confirmed his demise, marking the end of a brief yet impactful reign that began just last year following the death of his predecessor.

Oba Omomo was celebrated for his humble and approachable nature, characteristics that endeared him to his subjects and fellow leaders alike.

“The late monarch cared for his subjects as well as the unity and progress of the state,” said Adelakun, a close associate of the late king, reflecting on Oba Omomo’s dedication to his community and the broader welfare of Ondo State.

Although short-lived, his tenure was noted for his remarkable contributions to the local community, which included fostering a sense of togetherness and steering numerous developmental initiatives.

Plans for the mourning period and the subsequent installation of a successor are expected to be announced by the palace in the coming days.

High Chief Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin has been confirmed as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland by the kingmakers, who are also members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

Naija News reports that his emergence as the Olubadan followed the vacancy left by Oba Mahood Olalekan Balogun, the 42nd Olubadan, who passed away last month.

The confirmation meeting, which took place on Friday, was attended by the key figures of the Olubadan-in-Council and lasted from 11:00 am to shortly after 12:00 pm.

High Chief Lateef Adebimpe, the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, nominated Olakulehin for the prestigious role, which was unanimously ratified by all members present.

The session was chaired by High Chief Rasidi Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan and former governor of Oyo State.