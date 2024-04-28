Gospel Singer, Morenikeji ‘Egbin Orun’ Is Dead

Popular Nigerian gospel artist, Morenikeji Adeleke, popularly known as Egbin Orun, is dead.

Confirming the development in an Instagram post, her colleague Esther Igbekele expressed her deep shock and sadness at Adeleke’s sudden death.

Naija News reports that Igbekele described her as a “beautiful and kind-hearted woman” and a “very good supporter” of her gospel ministry.

“We spoke together last week not knowing you are about to embark on a journey to the great beyond,” Igbekele shared in her post.

Egbin Orun was beloved in the gospel music community not just for her soulful music but also for her strong support of fellow artists.

Igbekele’s tribute reflects the personal and professional impact Adeleke had on those around her.

“I am deeply saddened with your demise but God knows best. You will be greatly missed and your good deeds will continue to linger in our hearts,” Igbekele added.

The cause of Adeleke’s death has not yet been disclosed, and no official statement has been released by her family or representatives.

The gospel music community and her fans are left awaiting further details about the loss of one of their luminous stars.

“Ah Egbin Orun. Good night! Keep resting in the bosom of Christ.. Ah Gone too soon..Yeeee,” Igbekele post further read.