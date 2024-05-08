Abuja School Shut For One Week Over Death Of Four-Year-Old Pupil

An Abuja school, Brickhall School, has been shut down for a week following the death of a four-year-old pupil, Miguel Ovoke, who was declared dead under distressing circumstances last week.

According to a medical report from Excel Specialist Hospital, where Miguel was taken, he had choked on a piece of meat during a meal at school.

Naija News reports that despite immediate efforts by the school’s nurse to save him, Miguel’s condition upon arrival at the hospital was critical.

The report, signed by Dr. Akinwande Ajayi on behalf of the medical director, noted that Miguel had nonreactive pupils, no detectable blood pressure, and lacked cardiopulmonary activity, leading to efforts to resuscitate him being unsuccessful.

The hospital ultimately declared him “Brought in Dead.”

However, in a statement released on Wednesday, signed by the school management and the Parents Teacher’s Forum, the school expressed its profound sorrow and deepest sympathies to Miguel’s family.

“We are devastated to report that Miguel tragically passed away on April 24, 2024, following a sad incident where he choked on a piece of meat offal from his meal brought from home, despite the immediate and expert care provided by our dedicated staff and certified school nurse,” the statement read.

The school took the decision to shut down activities for a week to mourn the deceased pupil.

The school, however, called for respect and dignity in remembering Miguel, urging all those affected by the tragedy to allow medical professionals and law enforcement agencies to conclude their investigation with an autopsy.