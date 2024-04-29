Niger State Gov Bago’s Special Adviser Dies

Mohammed Adam Erena, a Special Adviser to Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago on Labour Matters, has reportedly died.

Naija News reports that Governor Bago confirmed the sad development in a condolence message conveyed through his chief press secretary, Bologi Ibrahim.

The governor expressed that the loss of the former secretary to the state government (SSG) is a significant one for the entire state.

He highlighted the deceased’s dedication as a public servant and his invaluable contributions to the state, emphasizing that his legacy of unwavering commitment to service and tireless efforts in advancing the development of Niger State will always be cherished.

Bago offered prayers for the deceased to be granted entry into Aljannah Firdausi, and encouraged the family members of Comrade Erena to accept this loss with patience and faith, recognizing that the will of Allah is absolute.

Erena, who sadly passed away, held the position of SSG of Niger State during the tenure of the late former governor Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure from 2002 to 2007.

Additionally, he dedicated his service to the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria at both the national and state levels. He also served as the national vice president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and served two terms as the chairman of the Niger State Council of NLC.

Naija News understands that the deceased also held the esteemed position of chairman of the 19 Northern States NLC.

Erena also served as a former permanent commissioner of the Niger State Civil Service Commission and was once the principal of the School of Health Technology.

Until his unfortunate demise, he served as the special adviser to the former governor on labour matters.

His burial ceremony was attended by the deputy governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, the secretary to the state government (SSG) Abubakar Usman, numerous government officials, and sympathizers.