Niger Speaker Halts Move To Marry Off 100 Girls, Slams Women Affairs Minister

The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulamlik Sarkindaji, has stopped the planned hosting of the wedding of 100 orphan girls in his constituency.

Naija News recalls that the Speaker recently announced his plan to marry off the orphaned girls, who reportedly lost their parents due to bandits’ attacks in the Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

The Speaker announced that marrying them off would be part of his constituency project.

According to him, the gesture is aimed at alleviating the suffering of the impoverished. He also pledged to pay the dowries for the bridegrooms and procured materials for the mass marriage.

However, while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of Women Affairs, Unu Kennedy-Ohanenye described the plan as totally unacceptable.

Kennedy-Ohanenye said she has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to commence a full-scale investigation and sought a court injunction to stop the planned marriage.

Speaking on Tuesday during a media briefing, the Speaker stated that the minister had overstepped her bounds and he would not grace the occasion.

The Speaker disclosed that he had already made funds available to the girls’ parents through the traditional leaders and clerics of his constituency

Sarkindaji asserted that he would not withdraw the funds, saying the minister should take over the sponsorship of the wedding ceremony.

He also pointed out that his motive for wanting to sponsor the wedding was the state of poverty of the girls’ parents and not the constituency project, as reported in the media.