Banditry: Niger Assembly Speaker, Sarkindaji Sets To Marry Off 100 Female Orphans

The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, has made an announcement regarding his plans to arrange the marriages of 100 female orphans who tragically lost their parents in a series of banditry attacks.

Sarkindaji shared this information with journalists in Minna, the state capital, on Friday, stating that as part of his commitment to this cause, he will cover the dowries for the bridegrooms and has already obtained all the necessary materials for the mass marriage ceremony.

Naija News learnt that the selection process for the girls who will be married off was conducted meticulously from a pool of 170 girls whose names were submitted.

However, Sarkindaji did not disclose the age range of the orphaned girls who hail from Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

Representing the Mariga Constituency, the Speaker considers this initiative a vital part of his constituency empowerment project, which has the primary goal of alleviating the suffering of the impoverished.

To ensure the well-being of the female orphans during the mass marriage ceremony, the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, and the Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Mohammed Barau, have graciously agreed to serve as their guardians.

Furthermore, the event, scheduled for May 24 at Bangi, the headquarters of Mariga Local Government Area, will be attended by Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, the Kano State Commander General of the Hisbah Board.