100 Niger Prisoners Still On The Run – NCoS

The Nigerian Correctional Service has said 100 inmates who escaped from the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre in Niger State have not been captured.

Recall that 119 inmates escaped on Wednesday night, April 24, after a relentless downpour wreaked havoc on the Suleja custodial centre.

The downpour caused severe damage to the custodial centre’s infrastructure, including a breach in the perimeter fence, allowing inmates to flee.

However, ten fleeing inmates were re-arrested on the morning of Thursday, April 25, and in the evening, another three were recaptured.

On April 29, three more fleeing inmates were rearrested, making nineteen arrested out of the 119 escapees.

In a chat with The Punch on Sunday, the spokesperson for the NCoS, Abubakar Umar, said a total of 19 fleeing inmates have been recaptured so far.

Umar stated that the move to arrest the remaining fleeing inmates is on, saying that the Service will give further updates on the development later.

However, the spokesperson remained quiet on why the Service had yet to publish the images and other information on the remaining 100 fleeing inmates.

He said, “A total of 19 fleeing inmates have been recaptured so far.”

However, it was learned that a flash notice on the website of the NCoS on Sunday evening read, “Escapees Alert: Recent Escapees list from MSCC Suleja”, but the notice didn’t open.