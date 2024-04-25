Inmates Flee As Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc At Suleja Prison

A security breach occurred at the Suleja Correctional Facility in Niger State on Wednesday night when several inmates escaped during a heavy downpour.

The rainfall, which affected various communities in Niger State and the neighbouring Federal Capital Territory (FCT), weakened the prison’s defences by damaging parts of its perimeter fence.

Eyewitnesses reported that the inmates exploited the chaotic weather conditions to overpower the correctional facility staff and make their escape.

According to Abdullahi Nura, a local resident who spoke with Daily Trust, the escapees not only managed to flee in various directions but also engaged in violent acts against volunteers attempting to prevent their escape.

“Some parked vehicles had their screens damaged due to the action of the escaping inmates,” Nura stated, highlighting the turmoil during the incident.

Authorities managed to recapture three of the inmates in Suleja a few hours following the escape, while additional fugitives were apprehended on Thursday morning around the Rafinsanyi and Kwankwaso areas along the Suleja-Madalla road.

This incident echoes the memory of a similar, more severe breach two years ago when suspected terrorists overran Kuje Prison in Abuja, leading to a mass escape during a prolonged assault.

The recurring jailbreaks in Nigeria highlight ongoing challenges within the country’s correctional system, with numerous escapees from various incidents still at large despite government assurances of stringent measures to recapture them.