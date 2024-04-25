Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Visits Suleja Prison After Escape Of 119 Inmates

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Thursday, visited the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre following the escape of 119 inmates from the facility.

The Minister visited the facility to assess the extent of damage caused by the rain on Wednesday which pulled down parts of the prison’s perimeter fencing and facilitated the escape of the inmates.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the escaped inmates took advantage of the broken walls caused by the rains and escaped the prison facility on Wednesday.

It was gathered that ten of the escaped inmates have been re-arrested and returned to the facility, while a manhunt has been launched by the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) authorities together with other security agencies to smoke out the fleeing escapees from their hideouts.

During the visit on Thursday, the Minister sought to know steps being taken to arrest the fleeing inmates and bring them back to the centre.

Those in the entourage of the Minister include the Interior Ministry’s director of joint services, Peter Egbodo and other top officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) who were on hand to receive the minister and his team.

Meanwhile, more security personnel have also been drafted to the surroundings of the facility while the areas have been cordoned off.