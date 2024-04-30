{Breaking} Workers Day: FG Declares Public Holiday

The federal government has declared Wednesday, 1st May, 2024, a public holiday to mark the Workers’ Day celebration.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the federal government.

The statement, signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, reiterated the need for excellence, efficiency, and equity in all spheres of labour, reaffirming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, productivity, and inclusivity in the workplace.

It added that the federal government remains steadfast in its resolve to prioritise the safety and well-being of all citizens.

The Minister, in the statement, acknowledged the invaluable contribution of workers and wished them a happy celebration.

“Dr. Tunji-Ojo said, ‘In alignment with this year’s theme, which focuses on ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate, I wish to state that the Federal Government remains steadfast in its resolve to prioritise the safety and well-being of all citizens.

“Let me reaffirm Mr. President’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for work, where every worker can thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development.’

“While acknowledging the contribution of workers, he called for proactive measures to mitigate adverse effects of climate change through synergy in in the implementation of sustainable practices and policies that promote well-being in the workplace and in building a nation guided by the principles of integrity, diligence and compassion.

“The minister also urged Nigerians to remain committed to the present administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda as he wishes workers a happy celebration.”