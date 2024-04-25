14 Fleeing Niger Prison Inmates Re-Arrested, 105 Still At Large

A total of 14 inmates have been successfully recaptured following their escape from the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre in Niger State, as confirmed by the Spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Adamu Duza.

The escape occurred during a heavy downpour on Wednesday night that caused significant damage to the facility, including a breach in the perimeter fence.

The severe weather conditions facilitated the breakout of 119 inmates from the custodial centre, prompting an immediate response from security forces.

Initial efforts led to the recapture of ten inmates, with four more being apprehended by Thursday evening.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, visited the site to assess the extent of the damage and emphasized the critical need for comprehensive reforms across the nation’s over 240 custodial centres.

He also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to recapturing all remaining escapees and ensuring such breaches are prevented in the future.

However, giving the latest updates, Duza said, “Our intelligence officers, armed squadron officers, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, DSS, and other security agencies, are combing neighbouring communities to find the fleeing inmates.

“14 fleeing inmates have been recaptured so far. The search is still going on.”