FG Recaptures Escapees from Suleja Prison

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced the recapture of several inmates who escaped from the Suleja Custodial Centre last month.

Naija News recalls that the inmates fled following the collapse of the facility’s perimeter fence, which was compromised during a heavy downpour.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo disclosed the successful recapture of the inmates during his inspection of ongoing security enhancements at the Medium Security Custodial Facility in Kuje, Abuja, on Thursday.

This inspection is part of a broader government initiative to strengthen security and infrastructure at custodial centers nationwide.

The escape incident at the Suleja Custodial Centre had raised significant concerns about the structural integrity and security measures in place at correctional facilities.

In response, the Ministry of Interior has accelerated efforts to upgrade these facilities to prevent future breaches.

During his visit, the Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to the safety and security of all correctional facilities in Nigeria.

“We are taking proactive steps to ensure that all our custodial centers meet the highest standards of security. The recapture of the escaped inmates is a testament to the effectiveness of our response mechanisms and the dedication of our security personnel,” Dr. Tunji-Ojo stated.

The Minister also highlighted ongoing construction and renovation works aimed at enhancing the structural resilience of these facilities, ensuring they can withstand adverse weather conditions and other potential security threats.

This development comes as the government faces increasing pressure to improve conditions and security in correctional facilities nationwide, particularly after incidents that have highlighted vulnerabilities in the system.