VIDEO: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Confirmed Dead In Helicopter Crash, Vice President Set To Take Over

Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have been confirmed dead in a helicopter crash.

Naija News gathered that both Iranian leaders lost their lives when their helicopter crashed as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog at the weekend.

The incident reportedly occurred near Jolfa, a city located on the border with Azerbaijan, in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.

The site of the incident is approximately 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of Tehran, the capital of Iran. Despite poor weather conditions, rescuers are making efforts to reach the location.

The whereabouts of the crash had been unknown until a search party consisting of rescue workers was able to locate the helicopter’s crash site and confirm the passing of the president and his minister.

It was learned that more than 20 rescue teams scoured the area before locating the crash site.

On Sunday, Raisi reportedly visited Azerbaijan to participate in the inauguration of a dam alongside President Ilham Aliyev.

This dam marks the third joint project between the two nations on the Aras River.

Iran operates a diverse range of helicopters within its borders, but international sanctions hinder the acquisition of spare parts. The majority of its military air fleet predates the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In a related development, Iranian authorities have confirmed the death of the President following an official announcement at the shrine of Imam Reza.

Meanwhile, Iran Vice President Muhammad Mukhbar is set to take over as President following the death of President Raisi.

This is pending the approval of the Supreme Leader, with the constitution stipulating a new president must be elected within 50 days.

Raisi, who was 63 years old, was elected Iran’s president in 2021 and known for his hard-line stance and previously served as the head of Iran’s judiciary.

He is considered a protege of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, leading some analysts to speculate that he may succeed the 85-year-old leader upon his retirement or demise.