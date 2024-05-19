Tinubu Gives Fresh Appointment To Ngelale As He Names Committee On Green Economic Initiatives

President Bola Tinubu has appointed his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, as the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action.

The presidential spokesperson will serve in this role as part of a larger Presidential Committee, to be chaired by Tinubu.

According to a State House statement on Sunday by the Director, Information & Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, the development is part of the strategic move by President Tinubu to ensure the advancement of his administration’s climate and green economic initiatives.

The Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions, established by the President, will coordinate and oversee all policies and programmes on climate action and green economic development.

This is to remove the constraints to coordination, foster a whole-of-government approach to climate-action programmes, provide an efficient governance architecture, and ensure that all relevant institutions in the sector are plugged into the President’s vision and are collectively implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda on climate action.

The Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions consists of the following:

(1) President Bola Tinubu – Chairman

(2) Balarabe Abbas Lawal (Minister of Environment) – Vice-Chairman

(3) Ajuri-Obari Ngelale (Special Adviser) – Secretary/Special Presidential Envoy

(4) Lazarus Angbazo (CEO, InfraCorp) – Member

(5) Salisu Dahiru (CEO, NCCC) – Member

(6) Michael Ohiani (CEO, ICRC) – Member

(7) Aisha Rimi (CEO, NIPC) – Member

(8) Aminu Umar-Sadiq (CEO, NSIA) – Member

(9) Yusuf Maina-Bukar (CEO, NAGGW) – Member

(10) Abdullahi Mustapha (CEO, ECN) – Member

(11) Abba Abubakar Aliyu (CEO, REA) – Member

(12) Uzoma Nwagba (CEO, CrediCorp) – Member

(13) Khalil Halilu (CEO, NASENI) – Member

(14) Fatima Shinkafi (CEO, SMDF) – Member

(15) Bala Bello (Deputy Governor, CBN) – Member

(16) Lolade Abiola (UN SE4ALL) – Member

(17) Teni Majekodunmi (NCCC Adviser) – Member

(18) Representative, Federal Ministry of FCT – Member

(19) Representative, Federal Ministry of Finance – Member

(20) Representative, Federal Ministry of Power – Member

(21) Representative, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment – Member

(22) Representative, Federal Ministry of Water Resources – Member

(23) Representative, Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Food Security – Member

(24) Representative, Federal Inland Revenue Service – Member

(25) Representative, Nigeria Customs Service – Member

The Presidential Committee shall, among other functions:

(1) Identify, develop, and implement innovative non-oil & non-gas climate action initiatives.

(2) Coordinate all activities of relevant federal institutions towards the attainment of all agreed climate action and green economic objectives and non-oil/non-gas ambitions of the federal government.

(3) Collaborate with all relevant government, subnational governments, non-government, and civil society entities towards the attainment of the climate action objectives and ambitions of the federal government.

(4) Collaborate with national governments and multilateral institutions towards the attainment of the climate action objectives and carbon market ambitions of the federal government.

(5) Monitor, evaluate, and guide the progress of all climate action and renewable energy projects and activities of the federal government.

(6) Track and guide the implementation of initiatives and developments conducted by the Energy Transition Working Group.

(7) Supervise the work of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

(8) Prepare a half-yearly green ambitions update, covering all associated climate action achievements of the federal government.

The statement added that Ngelale will retain his role as the Official Spokesperson of the President and Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, while serving on the committee.

It also assured that President Tinubu remains committed to achieving Nigeria’s green economy objectives on the path of a just energy transition while unlocking new investments in this critical sector that is central to the nation’s economic future.