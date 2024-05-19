Manchester City Stop Arsenal As They Win Fourth Successive Premier League Title

Manchester City beat West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium to retain the Premier League title for the fourth time in a row.

This is the first time in the history of the Premier League that a club has won the league four consecutive times, all thanks to the ingenuity of coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Arsenal chased Manchester City from April to the last day of the season as they hoped to win their first Premier League title in 20 years. The Gunners expected City to lose to West Ham, while they beat Everton but things didn’t go as planned.

Manchester City proved to be unstoppable from the start of their last game of the campaign as they scored the match opener in the second minute through the boots of Phil Foden.

In the 18th minute of the game, Foden showed why he won the Premier League Player of the Season by scoring the second goal of the game.

Interestingly, West Ham United tried to stage a comeback toward the end of the first half as Mohammed Kudus got one back for his team in the 42nd minute.

Unfortunately for coach David Moyes and his boys, that was the best they could get as Rodri sealed the 3-1 victory for City in the 59th minute of the game.

On the other hand, Arsenal came from behind to defeat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals from Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kai Havertz, but the win didn’t make any difference thanks to City’s victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Hence, Manchester City led by Pep Guardiola won the 2023-2024 Premier League title with 91 points in 38 games, two points above second-place Arsenal.